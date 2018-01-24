Searches continuing in Strabane and Derry for missing people

Searches are continuing in Strabane for missing woman Lesley McHugh who has been missing now for over two weeks.

The Community Rescue Service Strabane have been carrying out searches on a daily basis since Ms McHugh was reported missing on 7th January.

Foyle Search and Rescue, SARDA Ireland North, PSNI Dog Section, Police Air Support and Boyne Fisherman Rescue and Recovery have been assisting in the search.

Meanwhile, the Community Rescue Service was deployed in Derry on Saturday night to assist in the search for a high risk missing person.

Searches are continuing in the city, assisted by Foyle Search and Rescue, local Police, PSNI Dog Section and Police Air Support.