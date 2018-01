Residents in Ballyarnett Village in Derry are urged to be on high alert after a number of break-ins in the area.

The majority of break ins have occurred within the last 24 hours and it’s believed that most homes were specifically targeted.

A community safety meeting is taking place later today to advise residents of how best to move forward and what prevention measures can be taken.

Local Councillor Sandra Duffy says a white van has also been seen acting suspiciously in the area: