Minister reassures Burnfoot residents over flood defence works

Minister Kevin Boxer Moran has moved to reassure residents in Burnfoot that flood defence measures will be built around their homes.

The work has been put into question after the OPW stated that it would be reassessing the economic viability of flood defences in the area while the project remains without the necessary funding.

However, in a meeting earlier with Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn, Minister Boxer Moran said that the work at Burnfoot was very much a priority.

A further meeting is due to take place next week with Senator MacLochlainn hopeful that more details will be announced: