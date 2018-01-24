Major Irish Water project to start in Letterkenny next Monday

Irish Water and Donegal County Council have confirmed a major pipe replacement project will get underway in Letterkenny next week.

The High Road/Windyhall Water Mains Replacement Project will involve the replacement of 750 metres of ageing water mains.

The works get underway on Monday next, and will involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 750 metres of ageing public water mains, as well as the replacement of old and damaged service connections which link the public main to individual customers’ properties.

Irish Water says the old mains and connections will be replaced with modern high density polyethylene plastic pipes.

The project is expected to be completed in around 15 weeks, with Irish Water saying it will help stop leaks which have been a problem in that area.

The work will impact on traffic, with Irish Water saying traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works, with special arrangements being made for local and emergency traffic.