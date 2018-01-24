Countdown on to Donegal Sport Star Awards

Final preparations are being made for this Friday night’s 42nd Donegal Sports Star Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel. With the 2017 awards banquet being fully booked out since Monday night the organizing committee has been busy with arrangements to ensure that approximately 600 guests will enjoy another special night for Donegal sport.

The function will start at 7pm sharp and the message from Chairperson Neil Martin is for guests to be in the hotel at least a half-hour beforehand in order to be seated in good time. “The committee is asking guests to give themselves plenty of time for their journeys on Friday evening to arrive safely at the hotel. We would urge people to be in for 6.30 as the hotel carparks will fill up quickly and we don’t want people having to walk distances to join us for the awards which will start at 7.00 sharp. We will have around 10 awards presented before the meal by our special guest Ken Doherty so it’s important that we get started in time” Mr Martin said.

Donegal County Council is once again the exclusive sponsor and the Local Authority will be represented by the Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry McMonagle and the Chief Executive Seamus Neely. Mr Martin said the organization was looking forward to another special night for the nominees who excelled in sport during 2017. “Last year this county had so many successes and that is reflected again in the calibre of nominees. Secondary and Primary Schools are a big part of the Donegal Sports Star Awards and its great to see them so well represented again. Brian McEniff is really looking forward to being inducted into our Hall of Fame and we’re delighted also to be honouring Jason Quigley again. We will also recognize participation and volunteerism in sport on Friday night. And we’re looking forward to welcoming the Special Athlete and Para-Athlete nominees to the 42nd Awards” Mr Martin said.