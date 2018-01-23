Scanlon to attend gathering of pro-life FF Oireachtas members

A Fianna Fail meeting today will be a chance for pro-life members of the party to express their opinions.

Around six to 10 TDs and senators will convene this evening at Leinster House to strategise how best to put their views forward.

The Fianna Fáil leader, Michael Martin told the Dáil last week he supports repealing the 8th amendment and abortion on request for up to 12 weeks.

One of those who will attend this evening’s meeting is Sligo, Leitrim, and South Donegal TD Eamon Scanlon, who spoke to Ocean FM……………