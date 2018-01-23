Oglaigh Na hEireann announces immediate ceasefire

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney is welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire from dissident republican group, Oglaigh Na hEireann today.

The group said it would take effect immediately and included a recognised code word.

It’s made up largely of former IRA members, but has been responsible for a number of high profile bombings and shootings. The group had not been very active in recent years, but had been behind a number of incidents in Derry in 2010, including an attempted police station bombing.

Security correspondent Allison Morris says they want better treatment for republican prisoners, but there’s no indication they’ll directly try to enter politics………..