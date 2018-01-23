Joe Dunleavey named on Ireland U20 Six Nations squad

A young Letterkenny rugby player has plenty to look forward to after he was named in the Ireland U-20 squad for next months Six Nations meeting with France.

Joe Dunleavy, a former Letterkenny Rugby Club player, who now plays with Malone and Ulster has received a call-up for the February 2nd meeting with the French in Brive.

After the opening clash with the France, Ireland will play three successive home games against Italy, Wales and Scotland on Friday nights at Donnybrook.

Their Championship run will conclude with a trip to the Ricoh Arena in Coventry to face England on Friday, March 16, in a double header with the Ireland and England Women’s teams.