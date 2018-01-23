Draw made for Knockalla Cup

The draw was made on Monday night for the first round of the Knockalla Caravans Cup
This competition features teams from the Ulster Senior League, Donegal and Inishowen Leagues and the Cavan/Monaghan League.
Last year’s winners were Letterkenny Rovers, and they have been drawn away to Glenea United in the first round.
The other ties see..
Cootehill Harps v Finn Harps Reserves
Bonagee Utd v Clonmany Shamrocks
Buncrana Hearts v Derry City Reserves
Cockhill Celtic v Cavan Town
Castlefin Celtic v Glengad
Kildrum Tigers v Greencastle
Fanad Utd v Milford Utd.
Ties to be played week ending Feb 11th.