Draw made for Knockalla Cup

The draw was made on Monday night for the first round of the Knockalla Caravans Cup

This competition features teams from the Ulster Senior League, Donegal and Inishowen Leagues and the Cavan/Monaghan League.

Last year’s winners were Letterkenny Rovers, and they have been drawn away to Glenea United in the first round.

The other ties see..

Cootehill Harps v Finn Harps Reserves

Bonagee Utd v Clonmany Shamrocks

Buncrana Hearts v Derry City Reserves

Cockhill Celtic v Cavan Town

Castlefin Celtic v Glengad

Kildrum Tigers v Greencastle

Fanad Utd v Milford Utd.

Ties to be played week ending Feb 11th.