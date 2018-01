Donegal kick off their national football league campaign against Kerry in Killarney this Sunday.

Hugh McFadden has been named as captain for the opening match of the league.

McFadden told Oisin Kelly that it will be an honour to lead his county out on Sunday…

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full match coverage from Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday in association with Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure, Main St. Letterkenny.