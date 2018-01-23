2018 under-age season set to begin in March for Finn Harps and Derry City

The SSE Airtricity Under 19 and Under 17 League fixtures have been released.

On the first weekend of the u17 campaign Derry City will host Athlone Town on Sunday 18th March while Finn Harps start the following Sunday 25th March away to Drogheda Utd.

At u19 level Derry begin on the 18th March away to Athlone and Harps start seven days later at Home to Drogheda United.

Full Fixtures on links below.

2018 Season Under 17 League Northern Elite Division Fixture List

2018 Season Under 19 League Northern Elite Division Fixture List