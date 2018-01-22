Tory Island community threatens Dail protest if ferry controversy isn’t resolved

It’s been claimed that the controversy over the Tory Island ferry could reverse the trend of growth on the island, and return Tory to the depopulation of the 1980s.

In a statement issued to Highland Radio today, the island’s co-op says if the issue isn’t resolved by the end of this week, then it will arrange a protest outside the Dail.

There’s been controversy on Tory since it was announced last year that the current ferry would be replaced with another vessel, the Queen of Arran from April of this year.

Locals claim the current ferry is purpose-built and much better equipped for the notorious Tory Sound, and they say they won’t accept a replacement that is 20 years older than the one they currently have.

They say five young families have moved to Tory over the past two years and the population on the island is steadily increasing. However, the co-op says if the ferry concerns are not resolved, people will leave the island.

Following a meeitng on the island on Friday, the co-op is hopeful that Minister of State Joe Mc Hugh, government officials and the new ferry operators will come to a suitable agreement with us by the end of the week.

Otherwise, they say, they will be forced to protest at Dáil Éireann for the right to a service to which they are entitled.