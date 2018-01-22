Toland and Ireland end Portugal trip with victory

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team rounded off an important week in the Azores with an impressive 3-1 win over Portugal.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland played the full match for Ireland on Sunday evening while Roma McLaughlin played the final ten minutes from the bench.

Amber Barrett and Amy Boyle Carr were unused substitutes.

Goals from captain Katie McCabe, Leanne Kiernan and Louise Quinn secured the victory against the hosts.

Republic of Ireland WNT Head Coach Colin Bell said: “It was a deserved victory. We were much better today. I thought we were very sluggish on Thursday, maybe the long journey had an effect but that was much improved.

“We made a couple of changes and put two up front, and I think we created plenty of problems for Portugal. They’re a very good side but as soon as we scored the first goal, we were in control of the game and got the result.

“They were fantastic goals and I’m delighted for Leanne Kiernan who performed to the levels we know she’s capable of today. She’s trained really well over the past two days and got a deserved goal, I’m delighted for her.

“They were plenty of great performances and it’s been another important week as we continue to prepare for the qualifiers in April. This is a great result to keep that momentum going and we can take plenty of confidence from this.”