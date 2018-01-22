Public meeting on Swan Park restoration gets underway tonight

People are being reminded that a public meeting on the restoration of Swan Park in Buncrana is getting underway tonight.

The park was extensively damaged during flash flooding five months ago, with repair costs estimated at €2 million but the local authority is not in a position to foot the bill.

The meeting is taking place in the Exchange, Buncrana at 7.30pm.

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Jack Murray says a strong turnout tonight will be important in moving the campaign forward: