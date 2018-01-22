Police appeal for information on missing Derry man Michael McGinley

Police and the family of missing man Derry man Michael McGinley are concerned for his safety.

He was last spoken to by family yesterday afternoon at approximately 3:30 pm and has since been reported missing.

Mr McGinley, from the Gobnascale area of the city, is described as approximately 5’5” in height of a skinny build, with short dirty fair hair and is believed to be wearing a dark hooded top and jeans.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Michael or may know of his whereabouts to contact Police on 101.