Michelle O’Neill first to declare candidacy for SF Vice-Presidency

Sinn Fein’s Stormont Leader Michelle O’Neill has become the first person to declare as a candidate for the deputy leadership of the party.

Nominations opened at 9am this morning, after it was confirmed at the weekend that Mary Lou McDonald will succeed Gerry Adams as party leader.

Ms O’Neill and Donegal Pearse Doherty are the favourites for the position, although he hasn’t yet indicated whether or not he will seek the position.

Michelle O’Neill confirmed her candidacy on Twitter this morning………….