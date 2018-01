The Donegal Education and Training Board says encouraging people to consider returning to education is a key theme of its Further Education and Training Fair which takes place on Wednesday in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel.

The annual event is one of the biggest on the ETB’s annual calendar.

Deirdre McColgan is Acting Guidance Coordinator with the Donegal ETB – She says the ‘Discover Education’ theme is an important one that is being highlighted this week……….