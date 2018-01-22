Calls for cross-party support for Magee medical school project plans

There are calls for cross-party support to ensure the planned medical school for Derry remains on track.

Local Councillor Mickey Cooper is to put forward a motion this week calling for Derry City and Strabane District Council to raise the matter with the head of the Department of Health.

Concerns over the future of the project were raised following recent claims within the Health Department, claiming the project could be delayed.

Councillor Cooper says the medical school is vital for the continued expansion of Ulster University’s Magee campus and the business plan needs to be signed off to allow the first intake of students to be accepted next year: