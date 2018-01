Donegal county darts player Sean Wilson has won the INDO (Irish National Darts Organisation) “Irish National Singles” title.

Sean beat Michael Meeney of Kilkenny in the final by 3 sets to 2. In winning the tournament, Sean has qualified to play in the BDO (British Darts Organisation) Winmau World Masters and also the Lakeside World Championship Qualifiers.

Sean will be going into the upcoming West Coast challenge and All Ireland’s with the Donegal Team in a great vein of form.