Gaoth Dobhair 2-9, Donaghmoyne 0-10

Gaoth Dobair progress to the Under 21 Club semi-final, following a 5 point win over Donaghmoyne today Sunday.

They now face Carryduff from Down in the semi-final.

Ryan Ferry gave reports on the game for Highland Radio Sport.

After the game, he also got the thoughts of Gaoth Dobhair manager Tom Beag Gillespie.