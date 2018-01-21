Three rescued from house fire in Derry

Police, fire brigade and ambulance services attended a house fire in Derry City in the early hours of this morning.

PSNI officers discovered the fire while carrying out enquiries in the area. The officers forced entry and three people were subsequently rescued from the flat as well as a puppy, who was rescued by firefighters using breathing apparatus.

Its reported the fire was accidental and caused by an unattended cooker.

Watch-Commander Kevin Chester commended the actions of the police officers involved and stressed the importance of having a working smoke alarm.