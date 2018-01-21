Strong Donegal contest at All-Ireland Indoor Rowing competition

The 2018 Irish Indoor All Ireland rowing competition took place in the University of Limerick, Saturday 20th January, with a number of great performances from the Donegal rowers.

Bernard Doohan, from Cloughaneely rowing club won Bronze in the 2k 40 – 49 age group, and also a personal best in his 500m.

Keane Ryan won silver in the Men’s lightweight open 2k race.

Danny Ryan was the gold medal winner in the 2k 40 – 49 age group, and gold in the 500m open Men’s lightweight. He also set a new irish record in the 40-49 age group.

Gaetano D’urso from the Derry Rowing Club won three gold medals on his 1st year in the 60-69 category, and broke 3 Irish records in the 500m, 1k and 2k races respectively.

Other notable performances came from Garvan Walker, and a number of Loughross Point junior athletes.