Setanta’s All Ireland Semi Final OFF

Setanta’s All Ireland Junior Hurling Semi Final with Ardmore in Navan has fallen to the weather.

The pitch at Park Talteann is flooded due to the heavy overnight rain in the midlands.

The rain is to continue to lunchtime and with a drying out time of five hours and no flood lights at the venue, thr referee called off the game after a pitch inspection at 8.30am.

Next Saturday the 26th has been mentioned as a refixed date with Croke Park to confirm on Monday.

All other All Ireland games, football and Hurling are also off because of the rain, including Moy of Tyrone and An Ghaeltacht of Kerry.