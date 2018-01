Concerns have been raised around roadworks on the N13 after flooding this evening resulted in the road being almost impassable.

The works, located between Stranorlar and the Kilross Junction have been creating traffic issues for a number of weeks, with this evenings flooding leaving many motorists in search of an alternate route. Its reported no diversion signs were put in place.

Councillor Ian McGarvey says forward planning should have been employed to ensure a diversion route was available: