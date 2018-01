With less than a week to go now to the Donegal Sports Star Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel, preparations are well underway for the big night.

A substantial number of the available tickets have already been sold, but there are a small number left.

Irish snooker legend Ken Doherty will be the special guest for the 42nd awards. Tickets are available from the hotel on 91016700.

Declan Kerr joined PJ Lynch on Sunday Sport to look ahead to the awards.