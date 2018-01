Donegal enjoyed a 7 point win over Armagh last night in the Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final, which was played in Celtic Park in Derry, 0-20 v 1-10.

It was a game that saw the teams go into half-time level, but Donegal took control in the second-half and were able to walk away reasonably comfortable winners.

Tom Comack got the thoughts of Donegal manager Declan Bonner after the game…