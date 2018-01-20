Twin Towns resurfacing delay confirmed



The Donegal National Roads Office has confirmed that the Ballybofey/ Stranorlar resurfacing works will be delayed until next year.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle received confirmation that the planned resurfacing of the road from Lidl to the Road House Bar will go ahead and is likely to take place early next year, however the Ballybofey/ Stranorlar resurfacing works are to be delayed due to Irish Water’s planned sewage upgrades due to take place over the next 1 to 2 years.

The TII have also requested that the Donegal National Roads Office carry out a detailed site investigation and preliminary design on a 1.2km section of the N15 through the Twin Towns with the view of developing a Pavement Strengthening Scheme, subject to resources and approvals.