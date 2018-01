Naomh Colmcille lost to Knocknagree of Cork in the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Semi-Final today by 2-09 v 0-07.

It was a tough day for the Donegal and Ulster champions, as Knocknagree started the game very well, and scored 2 goals in the first half.

Oisin Kelly got the thoughts of Naomh Colmcille manager Ryan McKinley…

Oisin also spoke with Naomh Colmcille chairperson Darina Friel…