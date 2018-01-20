Naomh Colmcille lose in All-Ireland Semi-Final

Naomh Colmcille missed out on a place in the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Final when they faced Cork side Knocknagree in the semi-final, in a game that finished 2-09 v 0-07.

Knocknagree started the game well, and were able to keep up a high level on intensity throughout. There was 7 points between the sides at half-time, 2-04 v 0-03 in favour of the Cork team.

The second half was a heated affair, but Knocknagree were still in the ascendancy. It was an 8 point game half-way through the second half, 2-07 v 0-05.

The final quarter of the game was much of the same, and Knocknagree now move on to the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Final.