Donegal had a 7 point win over Armagh in the Dr. McKenna Cup Semi-Final tonight in Celtic Park in Derry.

It was a close first half, but Donegal were able to take control in the second half and close out the game.

They now go on to face Tyrone in the Dr. McKenna Cup Final.

Nathan Mullins was named Man of the Match, and he spoke to Tom Comack after the win…