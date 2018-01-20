Inishowen progress in Oscar Traynor Trophy with win over Donegal

Inishowen had a comfortable win over Donegal in the Oscar Traynor Trophy this evening.

Tonight’s game had a venue change earlier in the day, with a delayed kick-off. Diarmaid O’Brien’s side had a 2-0 lead coming into this second-leg, and were able to add to their overall tally tonight.

Inishowen were 1-0 up after 12 minutes through a Matty Henry goal, and doubled their advantage on 29 minutes through Terence Doherty to put them 2-0 ahead, which is the lead they took into the break.

Benny McLaughlin and Conor Barrow both found the net for Inishowen in the second half, leaving the final score 4-0, and the overall aggregate score 6-0 in favour of Diarmaid O’Brien’s side.