Setanta will take on Waterford and Munster champions Ardmore in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in Páirc Tailteann in Navan tomorrow.

The Donegal and Ulster Hurling Champions are looking to book their place in their first ever All-Ireland final, and are coming off the back of impressive victories in their campaign so far.

Setanta manager Paul Campbell joined Tom Comack to look ahead to tomorrow’s clash…