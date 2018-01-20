Donegal Court asked to ban schoolboy from the County

A Donegal Court has been asked to ban a schoolboy from the County.

The 17 year-old appeared yesterday at Ballyshannon District Court charged with assault causing harm and producing a knife during intimidation at Assaroe Falls, Ballyshannon on June 2nd last year.

Prosecuting Inspector Dennis Joyce made the request for the teenager to be banned from Co. Donegal.

The application was later withdrawn as the youth attends school in a town within the county. Instead, the court imposed a curfew from 11pm to 7am.

Judge Denis McLoughlin said on the basis of the alleged injuries he was refusing a hearing in the District Court. The defendant was remanded on bail to appear again on February 16th when the DPP will prepare instructions for the case to go to a higher court.