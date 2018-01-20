Donegal beat Armagh to book Dr. McKenna Cup Final date with Tyrone

Donegal will take on Tyrone in the Dr. McKenna Cup Final following their win over Armagh in this evening’s re-fixed semi-final. Declan Bonner’s side overcame the Orchard County by 0-20 v 1-10.

The teams were level at the interval following a closely-fought first half. 0-09 v 1-06 was the half-time score, with 6 of Donegal’s points coming from the boot of Patrick McBrearty. Armagh’s goal came after 13 minutes through Eamon McGeown.

It was a much more comfortable second half for Donegal. 2 points from Patrick McBrearty, Darrach O’Connor and Niall O’Donnell, as well as points from Nathan Mullins and Stephen McBrearty left Donegal 0-17 v 1-07 ahead with 29 minutes gone.

Donegal would score 3 more points in the game, 2 from Stephen McBrearty and one from Niall O’Donnell.

Nathan Mullins was Man of the Match, while Donegal’s top scorer today was Patrick McBrearty with 8 points.