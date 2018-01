Cockhill Celtic will have to wait to try and get past the last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup for the first time, as their game with Home Farm in Dublin has been called off due to rain.

Cockhill top the Ulster Senior League table at the moment, and are 5 time winners of the USL, but they have lost out to Dublin sides at this stage of the FAI Intermediate Cup twice.

This is the second game to be called off, with Letterkenny Rovers’ game with Cherry Orchard having been called off earlier today.