St Joseph’s Hospital meeting called off due to weather

A public meeting to discuss the future of St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar that was to have taken place this evening has been cancelled.

The Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar Action Group says the decision was taken because of the weather.

Group Chairperson Fr John Joe Duffy says it’s important that public representatives shed some light on the future plans for the hospital, and with that in mind, the meeting will be rescheduled for a date to suit Donegal TD and Government Chief Whip Minister Joe Mc Hugh……….