Shay Given is the Donegal Person of the year for 2017

The Donegal Association in Dublin this evening announced Shay Given as the Donegal Person of the Year 2017.

He will be officially bestowed the title at a Gala Event in Dublin in early march.

He succeeds the 2016 person of the year Stephen McCahill and joins the likes of Daniel O’Donnell, Gerry Robinson and Brian McEniff in receiving the honour.

Shay is one of the game’s good guys whose goalkeeping career has spanned three decades. He has played in World Cups and FA Cup finals; shared a dressing room with football greats like Roy Keane, Alan Shearer and Robbie Keane and worked under celebrated managers like Kenny Dalglish, Bobby Robson and Martin O’Neill.

The Lifford native retired from International football in 2012 and last year released his autobiography ‘Any Given Saturday’