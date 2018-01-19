Possible promotion for Pearse as Mary Lou Mc Donald takes over SF leadership?

There’s speculation that Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty may be in the running to become the next Sinn Fein Deputy Leader.

His Dail colleague Mary Lou McDonald could be confirmed as the next party leader today.

Nominations for the position close this evening and so far the Dublin TD is the only candidate.

Last night, Donegal Sinn Fein became the latest local organisation to unanimously endorse her candidacy.

If she remains uncontested, she’ll be confirmed as leader at an Ard Fheis on February 10th.

The question of a new deputy leader also arises, with Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill;s name being mentioned along with that of Deputy Doherty.