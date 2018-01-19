Pitch inspections scheduled for Ballybofey, Armagh and Mullingar

Pitch inspections will take place at a number of venues on Saturday morning ahead of important ties that involve Donegal sides this weekend.

Ulster and Donegal Champions Naomh Colmcille play Knocknagree from Cork in the All Ireland Junior Football Semi Final in Mullingar tomorrow afternoon.

The Westmeath County Board say a pitch inspection at Cusack Park will take place on Saturday morning.

There has been snow showers this morning in the Mullingar area and rain is forecast for overnight and tomorrow morning.

Later on Saturday, Donegal are schedule to play Armagh in the refixed McKenna Cup Semi Final in Ballybofey.

The Ulster Council will inspect MacCumhaill Park and the Athletics Grounds in Armagh at 9.30am on Saturday morning.

If Ballybofey is deemed unplayable at that stage, the game will be reversed to Armagh, if it is playable.