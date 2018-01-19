Night Night North West – Programme 1

Night Night North West began on Thursday evening on Highland Radio at 7.30p.m. and over the course of the series bring you 9 unique programmes all based on Irish Childrens Litreature, you will hear stories about Giants, Sunbeams, A Happy Prince and even a little boy called Tom who refuses to wear shoes.

Thursday 18th’s programme featured the pupils of Scoil Colmcille, Letterkenny and guest reader PJ Lynch, The Laureate na nóg of Ireland.

Night Night North West was produced, directed and presented by Alison Toomey and is a Real Films Production funded by Donegal County Council Library Service and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

You can hear Thursday’s programme below…