Milford fire station receives new €400,000 appliance

Milford Fire Station has received a new €400,000 fire appliance.

The new tender, will serve the Fanad and Rossguill peninsulas and surrounding areas and is one of 20 commissioned by Government around the country.

This is the second appliance delivered to the station in the past 3 months and only the second purchased by Donegal since 2013.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the new tender and has paid tribute to Donegal County Council, Chief Fire Officer, Joseph McTaggart, Milford Station Officer, Eugene McCafferty and all the staff of Milford Fire Station for the work they do in fire prevention and in attending the scenes of both fires and road traffic collisions.