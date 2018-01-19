Meeting held on Tory Island to discuss proposed ferry service

A meeting was held today on Tory Island to discuss the new proposed ferry service that is due to commence in April.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and department officials met with the island community who previously expressed concerns over the boats suitability and safety.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht confirmed they will review the situation and release a response next week.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig was in attendance at the meeting today and is hopeful an alternative service can be provided: