IFA call for more details on fodder subsidy

IFA Connacht Regional Chairman Padraic Joyce has said that more details on the fodder transport subsidy is urgently.

The Subsidy was announced by the Minister for Agriculture Michael creed at this weeks at the IFA AGM.

The Connacht Chairman welcomed the Minister’s intention to introduce a subsidy but he said the scheme must be progressed without delay.

IFA has sought a meeting with the Department of Agriculture to discuss the details of the scheme and to ensure that it meets the needs of farmers affected.

A meeting heard earlier this week that around 85% of famers in Donegal are experiencing a fodder crisis.

Chairman Padraic Joyce said the IFA believes a meal voucher system would have been the best and most efficient means of providing support but in the absence of such a scheme.

He added it is vital that the transport subsidy is meaningful and its implementation is fast-tracked as farmers are under extreme stress and are in dire need of feed for animals.