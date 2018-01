The HSE in Donegal have launched a free self-management course for people with Type 2 Diabetes.

The Diabetes Education and Self Management for Newly Diagnosed course, Desmond for short, is a 6 hour course run by a nurse and dietitian and will take place at various locations throughout the county.

Senior Community Dietitian, Marie Boyce, says 201 people availed of the course last year, and it has become a very important element of the treatment and management of diabetes in Donegal: