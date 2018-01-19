Hopes growing Woods will play Irish Open at Ballyliffen GC

The exposure for the Irish Open at Ballyliffen Golf Course could be boosted further with news that negotiations are ongoing to have the legendary Tiger Woods play the event.

Hundreds of millions of people are expected to tune in to the competition which runs from July 5th to the 8th at the Donegal links course.

Over 100 thousand spectators are expected to turn up to the event hosted by Rory McElroy.

Golf Course Manager John Farren says the event will be huge for the whole region and says he’s hopeful Tiger Woods will help boost that further: