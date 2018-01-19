Donegal man claims over €280,000 win but no claimants of €4.4 million yet

The National Lottery have confirmed a Donegal man has claimed over €280,000 after buying a winning ticket at G&S Supermarket in Carndonagh.

The man in his 20s said he has not yet told anyone about his €283,274 windfall and is unsure if he will make it public.

He says: “I saw on Facebook that there was a winner sold at G&S. So I checked the numbers and my heart was beating out of my chest. I stayed quiet thus far and once I had my cheque I was going to surprise the parents but now I am sitting here, I might just see how long I can keep my little secret.”

Meanwhile, the National Lottery have yet to be contacted by the €4.4 million jackpot winner.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford.

Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery is appealing for Lotto players in Donegal and the border area to check their tickets and come forward.

Daly’s Topaz store owner, Austin Daly, speculated that the winner could be either side of the border he said: “between 40 and 50% of our business is from over the border in Co. Tyrone so you never know. We have a lot of passing traffic here as well as a good local trade. So who knows?”

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw that night were: 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and bonus number was 6.