Donegal floods cited as climate change proof

The government will publish its plan on how to adapt to the effects of climate change later.

The National Adaptation Framework will look at the possible implications on the country and set out a strategy for dealing with them.

The Environment Minister will also announce that four local authority offices are being set up for a regional approach to managing the risks.

NUI Maynooth Professor in Climate Change John Sweeney says last August’s Donegal floods show we’re already seeing the effects of climate change here…………..