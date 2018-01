A number of Donegal Fire Service personnel were today presented with their 10 Year Long Service Awards at a special event at Milford Fire Station.

Fire Fighters Shane McGettigan, Manus O’Donnell and Declan McWilliams each received their award from Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Gerry McMonagle at the special ceremony.

Substation Officer Noel Gillespie and Station Officer Eugene McCafferty were also recognised for their decade long service to Donegal Fire Service.