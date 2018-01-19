Derry City score three-year sponsorship with Wurkhouse

Derry City Football Club have confirmed a new three-year sponsorship deal with rapidly expanding local creative agency, Wurkhouse.

Based at Catalyst Inc. on the former Fort George site at Bay Road, Wurkhouse currently employs 20 locals and is the biggest digital agency in the North West.

Troy Armour, CEO at Wurkhouse said: “We’re very pleased to announce our new sponsorship deal with Derry City. It is important that we support local organisations that promote things that are central to our community and the development of our children. Team sports were a big part of my life growing up – I played soccer almost every day, and learned the importance of taking part, the desire to win and how to achieve that being part of a team.”

Orlaith Meenan, DCFC Commercial & Marketing Manager, said they are delighted that Wurkhouse has come on board in a three-year sponsorship deal, adding: “Having another local business who wants to give back to the community so strongly, is exactly what this club is about; it fits in with our ethos of ‘Your club, your City, your legacy’. Not only have they backed us financially, but their eagerness to be a part of Derry City and how we integrate ourselves in the community is fantastic. I am really looking forward to developing the relationship with Troy and his team over the next three years.”

Wurkhouse have not only pledged a five figure sum to the club, but they will also take an active role with the ‘City Cubs’ programme which is open to all children of primary school age and gives members the chance to get more involved in the life of Derry City F.C.

“The Club is a big part of the community in Derry,” says Co. Donegal native Troy. “Through the work they do with young people (City Cubs) and their female teams, they are a leading light for promoting inclusiveness and healthy living for all.

“The sponsorship is a great opportunity for us to enhance our commitment within the local community. The club shares our values in relation to promoting healthy competition, passion and supporting the City. The affiliation was a natural fit for Wurkhouse and we’re looking forward to playing an active part within the club.”

The latest positive news follows the recent announcement of 30 new digital jobs at Wurkhouse over the next three years.