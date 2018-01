The Dáil debate on abortion continues today with he 8th Amendment under scrutiny

TDs are debating whether we should repeal the part of the constitution protecting the right to life of the unborn.

The majority of last night’s speakers were pro-repeal.

Speaking on his return to the Dail, Donegal Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle says that while he is supportive of the Eight amendment committee recommendations, he feels the 12 week limit on abortion on request is too restrictive: